Food park tent in Lapu-Lapu collapses, 9 hurt

CEBU CITY: The Lapu-Lapu city government has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse of a huge tent covering a newly opened food park in the historical island city’s village of Maribago on Sunday night that left nine people injured.

Mayor Junard Chan said Monday he instructed the City Engineering Office to check the structure holding the tent of the Mactan Lifestyle Park that collapsed during heavy rains at about 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Chan’s instruction came after the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) noticed a “possible defect in the structural design of the tubular poles holding the tent.

“We immediately ordered our head of the CDRRMO to rescue the customers and at the same time temporarily close the business while the city engineers are conducting an investigation,” Chan told reporters, adding that he was “saddened by the incident because there were customers injured”.

He advised the owner of the food park to take care of the hospital bills of the injured customers.

According to CDRRMO head Nagiel Bañacia, customers were enjoying their food and drinks at the food park that just opened a few hours before the incident.

The nine customers suffered contusions, minor bruises and abrasions in their arms and neck part of their bodies and were immediately brought to nearby hospitals.

