Food packs now ready in 7 Ilocos Norte clustered areas

Hundreds of food packs are now prepositioned in seven clustered areas of Ilocos Norte province in preparation for the possible entry of a super typhoon in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) between Friday night and Saturday morning. Provincial social welfare and development officer Lilian Rin reported this on Thursday as the packing and prepositioning of relief packs from the main warehouse to the clustered areas started Wednesday. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Tropical Cyclone Mawar slightly weakened from a super typhoon but local government units (LGUs) here are not leaving anything to chance. "It is better to be prepared even if we may not be directly hit by an incoming typhoon,' said Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc in a media interview on Thursday as he reported all the necessary assets and logistics were positioned to ensure immediate response if needed. As of this posting, scattered rainfall is being experienced in the northeastern part of Ilocos Norte while this city remains under extremely hot temperature reaching up to 42 degrees Celsius heat index. Meanwhile, a solar charging station from the office of Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos from the first district of Ilocos Norte is being set up in Adams town, which is often isolated during bad weather. In Pagudpud town, heavy equipment of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is on standby in the landslide-prone area of Pancian along the Manila North Road. 'Almost the whole of the mountain in Pancian, Pagudpud eroded in the previous typhoon and it took more than a month for clearing,' said Engr. Jocelyn Oamar, spokesperson of the DPWH in Region 1 in a Zoom meeting on Thursday. All residents living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas were also reminded to be alert and be prepared as the province aims for zero casualty and minimize damages during a calamity. Typhoon Mawar is forecasted to track generally north-northwestward in the next 12 hours and is expected to traverse over the Philippine Sea. Once it enters the PAR on Friday night or Saturday morning, it will be named 'Betty.' It would be the second storm to enter the PAR this year and the first for this month.

