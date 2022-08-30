Follow OPS social media pages for gov’t updates: PBBM

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has urged netizens to follow the official social media accounts of the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) to keep them updated on the administration's activities, policies, and programs.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Marcos said announcements of his administration's plans for the country would be posted on the OPS' Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

"Inaanyayahan po natin ang bawat isa na i-follow ang opisyal na Facebook, Instagram at Twitter accounts ng Office of the Press Secretary para sa mga anunsyo at karagdagdang impormasyon tungkol sa ating mga plano at proyekto para sa ikauunlad ng bansa (We are inviting everyone to follow the official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts of the Office of the Press Secretary for announcements and additional information about our plans and projects aimed at bringing progress to the country)," he said.

The OPS, led by Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, supervises the operations of state-run television networks People’s Television Network, Inc. and Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp., radio station Radyo Pilipinas, and the news wire agency Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The OPS uses social media platforms to disseminate information on policies and programs of the Marcos administration, as well as to monitor netizens' reactions.

Cruz-Angeles is handling two Facebook pages (Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and the Office of the Press Secretary) and Twitter accounts @SecCruzAngeles, @opsgovph, and @seccruzangeles.

The OPS is likewise managing the Office of the President's (OP) official Facebook page.

The activities and programs of various government agencies and offices under the Executive branch are posted on the OPS' social media pages.

On the other hand, Marcos' daily activities, including meetings with his Cabinet and industry players, are posted on the OP's social media accounts.

