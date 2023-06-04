FLOOD: FIREMEN RESCUE SEVEN PEOPLE TRAPPED AT DRIVING INSTITUTE

Seven employees of a driving institute in Jalan Kuala Selangor, Ijok, near here were rescued after they were trapped for about 30 minutes in the floods today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail, in a statement, said firefighters received an emergency call at 11.02 am seeking assistance to rescue all the victims aged 18 to 55.

He said five firefighters from the Bestari Jaya Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene, and the floodwater was estimated to be about one-metre deep.

“All the victims were working when the floodwater overflowed into the area, leaving them trapped in the office of the driving institute. Water is still pooling around the area,” he said, adding that the rescue operation was carried out using a fibre boat.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency