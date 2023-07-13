Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Liquidity Management Protocol Arrakis Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 13, 2023.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Liquidity Management Protocol Arrakis Finance

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Arrakis Finance, a protocol that specializes in concentrated and active liquidity management. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to access Arrakis Finance Liquidity Provider (LP) vaults with just a few clicks.

To access Arrakis Finance, users need to:

Install the OKX Wallet web extension

Create a new OKX Wallet or import an existing wallet using their seed phrase or private key

Add funds to their OKX Wallet

Connect their OKX Wallet web extension to Arrakis Finance’s web app

Arrakis Finance offers multiple concentrated liquidity positions, cross-fee tier vaults, inventory management, cross-protocol rebalancing and non-custodial management for deposited liquidity.

The protocol offers two types of LP vaults:

Private vaults allow only whitelisted addresses to deposit into them (i.e. they can be used by a protocol or DAO for protocol owned liquidity)

Public vaults allow any user to deposit liquidity

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

