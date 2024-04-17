FLASH FLOODS FORCE 51 TO EVACUATE IN ALOR GAJAH

MELAKA, Continuous heavy rain from yesterday caused flash floods in Alor Gajah, forcing 51 people out of their homes. State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said today that the villagers, from 13 families, were evacuated to a relief centre set up at Balai Raya Balik Balai which was opened at 9 pm yesterday. The villages affected are Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Padang Keladi, Kampung Taboh Naning, Pelan Lubok China, Kampung Sungai Jernih, Kampung Brisu as well as Taman Masjid Tanah Ria and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Durian Tunggal. Source: BERNAMA News Agency