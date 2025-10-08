Five Rebels Surrender in South Cotabato, Hand Over High-Powered Firearms

South cotabato: Three former communist rebels and two members of a local terrorist group (LTG) turned themselves in to military forces in South Cotabato on Tuesday. Lt. Col. Erwin Felongco, commander of the 38th Infantry Battalion (38th IB), welcomed the former rebels, who presented themselves with their rifles during the surrender rites held at the battalion headquarters in Barangay Kablon, Tupi, South Cotabato.

According to Philippines News Agency, the rebels surrendered five high-powered firearms, including two homemade M79 grenade launchers, two M1 Carbine rifles, and one M653 rifle, along with ammunition. Felongco identified the LTG members as former affiliates of the dismantled Dawlah Islamiya-Maguid Group, while the communist rebels were previously part of Guerrilla Front GF73 of the New People’s Army Far South Mindanao Region.

Under the ‘Balik Baril’ program, the returnees received cash support and a sack of rice each as part of their reintegration process. Felongco praised the decision of the returnees to leave the path of violence and reintegrate into mainstream society. He emphasized that their choice to return to the fold of the law was a victory not only for themselves and their families but also for the entire community.

Felongco encouraged other rebels still active in the mountains to end the armed struggle and take advantage of the government’s peace program, which aims to reunite them with their families and loved ones.