FIRE DEPT DEPLOYS TRACKER DOGS TO LOCATE MISSING BOY FEARED DROWNED

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today deployed tracker dogs from the K9 unit to locate an eight-year-old boy who was feared drowned while bathing at Teratak River View Lubuk Hantu, Simpang Empat in Tanjung Malim yesterday.

State Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the two dogs took part in the search and rescue (SAR) operation to find the missing victim by using the river bank searching method.

“The team resumed the operations this morning with surface searching covering a distance of two kilometres from the location where the victim was last seen,” he said in a statement today.

He said the rescue efforts, which entered the second day, involved 24 firemen from Tanjung Malim Fire and Rescue Station, and the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) personnel from Ipoh, Kuala Kangsar and Teluk Intan.

The operation was also assisted by police, People's Volunteer Corps (RELA) and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), as well as seven members of Kampung Slim Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS), he said.

Yesterday, the fire department received a distress call about the victim who was feared drowned while bathing in the river. He wore a black swimsuit with green spots when he went missing at 5.06 pm.

