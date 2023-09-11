FINAL MALAYSIA DAY PREPARATIONS IN FULL SWING

With five days to go, final preparations involving logistics, security, culture and entertainment for the 60th Malaysia Day celebration, to be held at the Unity Stadium in Kuching, are in full swing, said Sarawak Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

"Our meticulous preparation is in the final stage. Diversity is the thing we need to highlight (in this year's celebration) as Sarawak has many tribes and we can prove that we can live in unity, peace and harmony," said Julaihi, who is also joint chairman of the Main Committee for the 60th Malaysia Day celebration.

Speaking to reporters at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak campus here today, he confirmed that Acting Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will be the main guest of honour at the celebration, which will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Dr Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma'ani Tuanku Bujang as well as Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife Datin Seri Juliah Salang are also expected to attend.

Themed "Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan" (Malaysia MADANI: Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), the Malaysia Day celebration this year is scheduled to start with a pre-performance at 7 pm before the official event kicks off at 8.30 pm.

The programme would include a Malaysia Day Concert featuring local artistes, a signing ceremony for the Special Malaysia Day Book and the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy parade.

Julaihi said that through this celebration, Sarawak can continue to be a reference in shaping and boosting the spirit of unity among the people of various races in Malaysia, in line with the Iban phrase 'Segulai Sejalai' (together in unity) which is now used as a unity slogan of the Federal government.

He also said that the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963, was significant in highlighting the integrity of the cooperation between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

"We (the union of three regions) remain strong until today and we learned the importance of working together and joining in one federation. This means we can continue this existence indefinitely.

"The people of Sarawak have diverse racial and religious backgrounds but we can move in the same direction to move forward and become a developed region. This is one of the best examples that everybody needs to refer to, so it is fitting that Malaysia's 60th anniversary is held in Sarawak," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency