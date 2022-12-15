Filipinos reported among stranded tourists in Peru

MANILA: Filipinos were reportedly among the hundreds of foreign tourists left stranded in Peru following the ouster of ex-President Pedro Castillo which led to a widespread protest affecting public transportation and flights in the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said there were reports that a “number of Filipino tourists” were affected in Machu Picchu due to the airport closure in Cusco.

The Philippine Embassy in Chile, which also holds jurisdiction over Filipinos in Peru, is currently “investigating” the reports and is coordinating with the Filipino community there through the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Lima.

In an advisory dated Dec. 14, the Embassy advised all Filipinos in Peru to stay in their houses, avoid large crowds and all unnecessary travel to affected areas.

“The Embassy is constantly monitoring the situation and will officially reach out to Peruvian authorities on the same,” it said.

To date, there are some 160 overseas Filipinos living and working in Peru.

Peru has declared a state of emergency as protests spread across the country following the arrest of Castillo whose supporters have taken to the streets to demand his release.

Castillo was detained on a charge of rebellion and replaced by Dina Boluarte after he tried to dissolve the Congress.

Source: Philippines News Agency