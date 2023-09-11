FERRY FARE: PPSB OFFER 30 PCT DISCOUNT FOR MOTORCYCLISTS’ SEASON PASS

Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB), the operator of the new Penang ferries, has announced that it will offer a 30 per cent discount for season passes for motorcyclists using the service.

The ferry operator announced in a statement today that the RM150 season pass will be now sold at RM105 instead and will be available till June 30, 2024.

The cost per trip under the season pass is calculated at RM1.75 instead of the usual RM2.50, based on calculations of an average of 60 trips made per month.

PPSB also said that it would offer an additional ferry trip at 11.00 pm daily from Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal (SAHT) in Butterworth to ensure that the ferry services were synchronised with other modes of transport in the state.

"This adjustment aligns PPSB’s ferry service with the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad Electric Train Service (ETS) train scheduled to arrive at 10.22 pm, ensuring a seamless and convenient travel experience for all passengers," it said.

The discount follows the company’s previous ferry fare announcement last week, which is applicable at both terminals, the Raja Tun Uda Jetty on the island and SAHT on the mainland.

Pedestrians aged 12 and below are charged RM1, those 12 and above are charged RM2, while cyclists need to pay RM2 and motorcyclists RM2.50 per trip.

