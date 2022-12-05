Famous youth choirs to serenade Ilocos Norte on Dec. 7

LAOAG CITY : The world-renowned and multi-awarded Loboc Children’s Choir of the Philippines and the Les Petits Chanteurs a La Croix de Bois or the Little Singers of Paris will be performing well-loved Filipino and French songs at the St. Augustine Church in Paoay, Ilocos Norte on Dec. 7.

For the first time, the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia, in cooperation with the provincial governments of Bohol and Ilocos Norte, will bring “Songs from the Heart,” a night of choral music to serenade the Ilocano community here.

Organizers said the concert will cap off the six-month celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Philippines-France diplomatic relations.

The same group is performing on Dec. 5 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. They performed at the San Pedro Apostol Parish Church in Loboc, Bohol last Dec. 2.

The Ilocos Norte Tourism Office led by provincial tourism officer Aianree Raquel said Monday they are now preparing various activities this month and inviting the public to take advantage of the free choral concert.

“This is a free concert with the special participation of our very own Samiweng singers,” Raquel said in an interview.

This year, France and the Philippines mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with a stronger commitment to strengthening and expanding the Franco-Philippine partnership in many areas, most notably in trade and investment, defense and maritime cooperation, development and climate action, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

“We are so honored to be part of this event which will take place at the iconic Paoay Church. We are inviting you to come and watch this rare concert,” said Sherberk Cabrales, conductor of Samiweng singers.

Founded in 2001, the Samiweng Singers is the official choir of the Ilocos Norte National High School. It has won several awards and prizes in choir festivals and competition here and abroad.

The Loboc Children’s Choir, meanwhile, was established in 1980, with 30 schoolchildren, aged between 9 to 13 years old, who all attended the Loboc Central Elementary School.

From an ordinary school choir that performed during school and community events, it became one of the most outstanding children’s choirs in the Philippines, winning the grand prize at the National Music Competitions for Young Artists in 1993, 1995, and 2001.

Meanwhile, the Little Singers of Paris, aged 11 to 18 years old, is one of the most accomplished international boys’ choirs known for its inclusiveness and precision.

They are also known as “Ambassadors for France” with crystal clear voices, the choir’s repertoire features religious and contemporary musical pieces, always evolving to reveal the depths of their musical uniqueness and propose an original and personal interpretation of the music.

Each year, they undertake approximately seven to 10 national tours of France and three international tours.

Source: Philippines News Agency