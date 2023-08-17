Faithful warned vs. religious groups imitating Catholic practices

The Archdiocese of Manila on Thursday warned the faithful against religious groups apparently performing similar practices of the Catholic Church. In Circular No. 2023-64 signed by Chancellor Fr. Isidro Marinay, the archdiocese warned the people about the operations of the Brazilian Catholic Apostolic Church and other groups such as the Old Roman Catholic Church. 'Because of some misleading information and the practices, vestments, and other activities apparently identical to the Roman Catholic Church, some members of our faithful have participated in their services and their ministers have been invited to chapels and gatherings,' he said. 'May we inform the faithful that these groups are not in full communion with the Roman Catholic Church. The sacraments that they administer are therefore invalid and illicit,' added the circular. At the same time, the Manila archdiocese official requested the clergy to assist the public on their requests for celebrations to be officiated by priests. 'We request our priests to inform our faithful for proper guidance regarding the matter and to instruct our parish secretaries to assist all those requesting priests for the celebration of the sacraments and sacramentals,' he said. 'Be assured of our support and prayers for all your pastoral endeavors for the furtherance of God's Kingdom,' the Catholic priest added

Source: Philippines News Agency