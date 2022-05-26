Fair weather, chances of rains over Visayas, Mindanao

Fair weather will prevail over the Visayas and Mindanao, but rains are likely in the afternoon, a forecaster said Tuesday.

“The Visayas and Mindanao will have fair weather in the morning. Chances of thunderstorms and rains are forecast in the afternoon,” Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Zamboanga and Davao’s temperature will reach up to 33 °C; Tacloban, Iloilo and Cebu’s temperature is up to 32 °C.

The southwest monsoon continues to affect the western section of Luzon, and this will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan.

PAGASA also forecast flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of Luzon will have chances of rain in the afternoon or evening, according to Aurelio.

Temperature will be reach reach up to 34 °C in Tuguegarao, and up to 33 °C in Metro Manila and Legazpi.

Meanwhile, no low pressure area was seen inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western section of Luzon, while extreme northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate seas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency