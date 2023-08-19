EXERCISE CAUTION, THINK BEFORE SHARING, FAHMI TELLS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has reminded social media users to exercise caution before sharing any posting that has the potential to cause concern among certain quarters.

“This is something we as social media and internet users need to understand; not everything we say is good, and we should think twice before sharing.

“It is because we don’t want to share anything that could cause distress to victims' families, so we should exercise caution,” he told reporters after officiating a chess competition organised by the Lembah Pantai Senior Citizen Activity Centre here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the spread of a video depicting a victim in the plane crash tragedy near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, last Thursday.

Fahmi also expressed his dismay at the lack of sympathy and empathy displayed by some social media users towards the victims’ families.

“I am very saddened, not only by the incident but also by our attitude; there must be a limit, not only in the 3R (race, religion and Royal Institutions) issue but also in the issue of manners, so I hope we learn from this tragic incident.

“Respect the victims’ families, think about how we would feel if we were in their shoes. Have some sympathy and empathy,” he said.

Fahmi stressed that if a police report is filed pertaining to the sharing of any form of content involving the victims, the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) may take action in accordance with the provisions of the existing law.

“I have not received a report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding this matter.

“But if a police report is made, I believe that there are provisions in the law for an investigation to be conducted, and if it is found that there is a violation of the law, then action will be taken,” he said.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light business jet aircraft flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang crashed at about 2.50 pm on Thursday, killing the six passengers and two crew on board and a motorcyclist and a motorist on the ground.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency