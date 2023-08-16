Ex-Sarangani guv gets 20 years for ghost financial aid project

The Sandiganbayan has sentenced a former governor of Sarangani province and his co-accused to up to 20 years in prison for charges of graft and falsification arising from a ghost financial assistance for fisherfolk project in the province in 2002. In a 43-page decision promulgated on Aug. 15 penned by Associate Justice Kevin Vivero, the anti-graft court also ordered former governor Miguel Escobar and management analyst Alexis dela Cruz to pay a PHP5,000 fine and PHP450,000 in civil liability. The court found Escobar liable when he approved the fictitious request for financial assistance and for certifying that the fictitious expense was necessary even as 'neither was there a request for financial assistance nor was there financial assistance received' by the Malapatan Fishermen's Group of Poblacion in Malapatan, Sarangani. The group was among the groups and cooperatives identified by the Ombudsman in 2004 as having been used to funnel government funds for ghost projects in the province. 'Accused's Escobar's silence or inaction despite the knowledge of the anomalous transaction by other officials of the province was tantamount to his approval. Moreover, his conduct of approving the disbursement voucher despite the lack of supporting documents which resulted in the encashment of P450,000 by the person who posed as accused Banzon speaks most eloquently of his participation in the conspiracy,' the court said. The court also ordered the issuance of alias warrants of arrest against other accused in the case who remain at large -- Amelia Zoleta, Suzette Clerigo and private individual Velsie Banzon

Source: Philippines News Agency