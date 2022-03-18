﻿EU scores Russian envoy’s ‘lies’ over Ukraine invasion

MANILA – The European Union (EU) on Thursday scored the Russian ambassador to Manila over what it described as “sad and blatant untruths” about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to Manila Marat Pavlov, in an opinion piece published in the Philippine Star on March 17, claimed as fake most of the news about the Ukraine-Russia war appearing on the Western and Philippine media.

“Sad and blatant untruths in Russian ambassador op-ed at (the Philippine Star) today! Plain truth is that Russia has invaded Ukraine and attacked its population,” EU Ambassador Luc Veron said in a tweet.

“Russia disregards sovereignty and territorial integrity. Let’s fight disinformation!!” he added.

Several European ambassadors based in the Philippines followed Veron in castigating the Russian Embassy, stating that the invasion of Ukraine is unlawful and unprovoked.

“Shocked and irritated about the disinformation by Russia on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, spread in Philstar News this morning. There is no justification at all for Russia’s aggression. Russia’s war is an attack against international law and peace,” German Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel said.

Also in a tweet, French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz said innocent people are dying because Russia continues its assault against the Eastern European nation.

“I am shocked by the Russian op-ed on the Philippine Star today. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is illegal and unprovoked. The fact is that innocent people are dying because Russia continues to ignore calls, including from (United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres), the UN General Assembly, and the International Court of Justice, to stop its offensives,” she said.

Austrian Ambassador Bita Rasoulian, for her part, called on the public to stand with Ukraine and fight disinformation.

“Ukraine has fallen victim to blatant military aggression by Russia, which has broken the rules of international order and law. Any attempt to justify such attack against the sovereignty & territorial integrity of Ukraine is futile & unacceptable,” she said.

The Russian envoy’s opinion piece has since been taken down from the Philippine Star’s online platform. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency