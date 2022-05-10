﻿EU looks forward to working with next administration

MANILA – The European Union (EU) looks forward to forging closer cooperation with the Philippines under the next administration, its delegation in Manila said Tuesday.

The bloc was among the groups to send foreign observers to monitor the conduct of the Philippine national elections on May 9.

The delegation said it observed generally “peaceful, free, and fair democratic elections” based on the polling precincts its diplomats visited in different parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“The EU (Delegation to the Philippines) looks forward to working with the incoming administration for the next six years and foster closer EU-Philippines relations,” it said on its official Facebook page.

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is leading in the partial and unofficial tally by 30.9 million over his nearest rival Vice President Leni Robredo with 14.75 million votes, based on 97.72 percent of election returns processed.

To recall, the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) between the EU and the Philippines entered into force in 2018, creating a joint committee that allows the two partners to boost relations based on mutual interest and respect.

The joint committee established three specialized subcommittees focused on Development Cooperation; on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation; and on Good Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency