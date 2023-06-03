ESTABLISHMENT OF 1,878 MADANI COMMUNITIES EMPOWERS EFFORTS TO CHANNEL GOVT INFORMATION

The government is confident that the establishment of 1,878 MADANI Communities will empower efforts to channel government information to Malaysians with the cooperation of all parties at the grassroots level.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet has agreed to establish the MADANI Communities throughout the country, and for Penang, the Information Department (JaPen) will establish 120 such communities in 40 state constituencies.

"The MADANI Community is a multiracial volunteer body managed by JaPen to instil good values and a love for the country among the people and will help in channelling verified government information and initiatives swiftly to the grassroots continuously.

"The government really welcomes the participation of communities in efforts to create a sustainable informed society to deliver verified, accurate and meaningful information,” he said at a media conference after the MADANI Community pre-launch here today, with Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian Broadcasting Department director-general Suhaimi Sulaiman and Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Fahmi said efforts to spread the Malaysia MADANI concept and direction were a shared responsibility and he believed that the MADANI Community is prepared to move as a team to inculcate a spirit of unity for the prosperity of the country.

"The Malaysia MADANI concept, which is the aspiration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, prioritises a balanced community in the country’s development so that Malaysians can enjoy progress and prosperity.

"Malaysia MADANI is an integrated guide that acts as a more humane administrative policy based on mutual respect and values diversity,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency