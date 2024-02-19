Escudero: 4 new laws on HEIs to boost PH education sector

MANILA: - Senator Francis Escudero on Monday said the enactment of four measures into laws by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. would boost the country's education sector. 'I thank President Marcos for his expeditious action on our bills," Escudero said. "Malaking bagay ang mga bagong batas na naipasa upang patuloy natin na mapalakas ang sistema ng edukasyon sa bansa (These new laws will help to continue boosting the education system in the country),' he added. The laws cover four state-run higher educational institutions, namely, Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU), Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University (DMMMSU), Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) and the Bulacan State University (BulSu). Under Republic Act (RA) 11978, the DMMMSU is now allowed to establish a College of Medicine at the university's La Union campus in the municipality of Agoo. It will primarily offer a Doctor of Medicine program, including an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program. The program will con sist of basic science and clinical courses using a learner-centered, competency-based and community-oriented approach to develop 'a corps of professional physicians to strengthen the healthcare system of the country.' RA 11977 established the PSAU campus in the town of Floridablanca, with a mandate to offer short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate and graduate courses. RA 11979 converted the PUP campus in Parañaque City into a regular campus that will offer short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate and graduate courses within its areas of competency and specialization. Both the PUP Parañaque City campus and the PSAU Floridablanca campus will be headed by an administrator to be appointed by the universities' respective boards. Meanwhile, RA 11980 revised the university charter of BulSu to expand the institution's curricular offerings and the composition and powers of its governing board and encouraging the specialization of its constituent units. Source: Philippines News Agency