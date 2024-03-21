Ensure roadworthiness during Holy Week travels, LTO-Bicol reminds

LEGAZPI CITY: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Bicol is set to activate its "Oplan Ligtas Biyahe for Semana Santa 2024" to ensure the safety of motorists, travelers, and commuters for the observance of Holy Week. In an interview on Thursday, LTO-Bicol administrative office chief Noel Barbacena said the task force will be more active on March 24 to 31, or from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. During the period, LTO agents will conduct inspections and checkpoints in different areas along the Maharlika Highway in the region, focusing on safety, including the roadworthiness of vehicles and drivers. "Just ensure your vehicles are road-safe by checking the tires, engine, and other parts. You also need to make sure that the driver's license is not expired so that we will not be disturbed at the checkpoints," he said. Barbacena added that they are strictly implementing the region's "no registration, no travel" policy. "We conduct daily inspections in different areas in the six provinces. When the vehicle is not registered for the current year, we should not drive it or use it," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency