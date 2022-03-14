﻿Elderly woman dies in Zambo Sur fire

A 92-year-old woman was trapped and charred to death in a fire incident that gutted down two semi-concrete houses in Zamboanga del Sur on Friday.

The Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office confirmed Saturday that Severina Baco was killed in the fire that broke out around 3:30 p.m. in Purok Makiangayon, Barangay Blancia in Molave town.

Her charred remains were recovered from the house of her 66-year-old son-in-law, Nelson Fuentes.

“It is still under investigation,” said Senior Fire Office 1 Sherwin Yunting in a phone interview, also on Saturday

The fire started at the residence of Fuentes and spread to the adjacent house owned by Gerlie Umpad, 40.

The responding firemen declared the fire out at 5 p.m. Damage to property was placed at PHP200,000.

