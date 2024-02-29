Elderly stroke victim wins brand new car in Cagsawa Festival raffle

DARAGA: With 15,700 tickets in the mix, the odds of winning the grand prize, a brand new car in the Cagsawa Festival raffle, were slim for William Mendioro, 61. But this did not deter this soft-spoken senior citizen, who suffered a mild stroke two years ago, from trying his luck. Together with his wife, Marissa, 54, the Mendioro couple from Daraga town in Albay patiently stood in line to get their free tickets for the Pasalinggaya sa Daraga, a raffle bonanza sponsored by Sorsogon Governor Jose Edwin "Boboy" Hamor for this year's Cagsawa Festival. Anticipating the throng of people at the Duterte Highway in the town all eager to get a shot at the jackpot, the couple came prepared. Armed with water bottles, umbrellas and a foldable chair, they braved the scorching heat, with eyes set on the prize. 'I am not into raffle games because I never win. But there is something with this raffle that gives me the vibe that I will win, so I was very determined to queue up,' he said in the vernacular. Dream come true At 9 p.m. of Feb. 28, Mendioro's premonition about winning the grand prize came true. The crowd erupted in cheers as this slim-built man in a black cap, blue shirt and denim jeans made his way to the stage to claim his orange metallic Toyota Wigo. But to those who knew the father of five, who is the sole breadwinner of the family, this turn of fortune was a well-deserved win. "When I learned that he won, my heart swelled with joy. This is a great blessing to help him get back on his feet after the hardships that his family endured when he got sick,' his sister-in-law, Crisanta Mendioro, 48, said in the vernacular. In August 2022, this elderly man suffered from a mild stroke, which affected his speech and mobility. As a chainsaw operator who also runs a pick-up and delivery business using his multicab, his untimely illness took a toll on the family's finances. "I was in the hospital for three months. The medical expenses were so costly that my daughter had to stop attending college because I could no lon ger pay for her tuition at a private school," he said. His niece, Mailyn Marcella, 33, saw how the family, a member of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, struggled to make both ends meet when his uncle got sick. With four younger children to send to school and an eldest daughter with special needs, times were really tough for him. Despite his frail health, Mendioro vowed to get better. Perhaps no force is mightier than the unyielding resolve of a father to conquer any obstacle just to provide for his family's needs. With the help of God, his family and his siblings, Mendioro said, he was able to recuperate from his medical condition in no time. "When I saw my uncle onstage to receive his prize, I was just amazed to see him all happy and healthy. I never imagined he'd pull through, but there he was, and we're just so grateful to God for giving him a second shot at life, complete with four wheels," Marcellana said in the vernacular. Still reeling from the euphoria of his win, Mendioro said he got w ind of the raffle when a customer who rented his multicab mentioned it. "When I heard about it, I just felt that I had to be there," he said. Asked what he intends to do with his prized car, Mendioro admitted that he was initially enticed to sell it to fund his business ventures, much to the vehement objection of his children. "For now, I just want to take my whole family on a joy ride so we can enjoy this blessing given to us," he said gleefully. Source: Philippines News Agency