EIGHT DAMS FOUND DAMAGED NEED REPAIR – NRECC

The dam safety flying squad in its inspection from 2021 to 2022 found that eight dams have damaged and could pose a threat to residents and property in the event of failure.

The eight dams are Muda and Ahning Dams in Kedah, Jor and Mahang Dams in Perak, Sultan Abu Bakar Dam in Pahang, Babagon Dam in Sabah, Bakun Dam in Sarawak and Kenyir Dam in Terengganu.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) in a statement today said the results of the inspection found high sediment formation in the reservoir, damage to instrumentation and water control equipment, seepage, damage to the integrity of concrete structures, soil erosion and the signs of collapse.

NRECC said the cost of repair and maintenance for the eight dams is estimated at RM135.82 million and the dam owners need to provide a special provision for maintenance.

"As an interim measure, the federal government is willing to consider providing financial support to dam owners who do not have financial resources if there is an urgent need," it said.

NRECC said it plans to continue the function of the flying squad to inspect other dams, especially those over 50 years old.

The ministry said the structure and responsibilities of the Flying Squad will also be strengthened as a permanent feature known as the Dam Technical Centre (DTC).

The flying squad is an ad-hoc body coordinated by the Water Supply Division (BBA), NRECC with members consisting of experts from various technical departments such as the Public Works Department (JKR), the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS), Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA), the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM) and the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) as well as private parties.

NRECC said the dam inspection by the flying squad uses the dam safety inspection guidelines developed by JPS, namely the Malaysia Dam Safety Management Guidelines (MyDAMS).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency