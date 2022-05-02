﻿Eid al-Fitr time to promote social healing: Defense chief

This year’s celebration of Eid al-Fitr is a time to promote social healing and reconciliation as the country prepares to usher in its next batch of leaders, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Monday.

“The observance of this year’s Eid al-Fitr this year is made more significant as the whole nation prepares for the ushering in of a new leadership. This is an appropriate time to promote the spirit of love, reconciliation and social healing among Filipinos of all faiths,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

This year’s celebration of Eid al-Fitr comes a week before Filipinos elect local and national leaders on May 9.

He said the defense department also expressed hope that reflection during the holy month of Ramadan would bring “continuous journey to peace and prosperity” to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and all Islam communities worldwide.

“Your One Defense Team commits to support any and all security endeavors that will promote a more harmonious life and better protection for Filipinos. Peace be to all, and Eid Mubarak!” he added.

Isko greets Muslim Filipinos

At the Kartilya ng Katipunan Shrine near the Manila City Hall, Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso greeted Filipino Muslims as they celebrated Eid’l Fitr, wishing them more blessings.

“So, muli mga kapatid na Muslim, babae, lalaki, bata, matanda. Manatili at pumanatag kayo sa Maynila. Lagi kayong bahagi ng lungsod, bahagi ng pamahalaan. Pantay-pantay sa lungsod ng Maynila. Mabuhay ang ating mga kapatid na Muslim dito sa Maynila (Again, our Muslim brothers, women, men, children, adults. Stay and relax in Manila. You are always part of the city. Long live our Muslim brothers and sisters in Manila),” he added.

Like in his previous speeches in front of Muslims, Domagoso apologized for the years of neglect for Muslims, as he remained hopeful that through the city government’s own little way, the city was able to give them a sense of belonging in Manila.

“In our own little way, we have tried to correct Manila’s history for you to feel that you belong to the City of Manila as members of the community. Katulad na naipangako ko kay Ghazali Jaafar na magtatatag tayo ng Muslim Cemetery sa Maynila. Ito ay dating pangarap lamang ng mga Muslim na kapatid natin sa lungsod na kung saan marami sa kanila ayon sa aking karanasan sa mahabang panahon dito sa city hall na nahihirapan ang ating mga kaanak kapag hihimlay na nila ang kanilang mga nasawing mga kamag-anak. Ngayon naitatag na, alay namin sa inyo (Just like what I promised Ghazali Jaafar that we will establish a Muslim Cemetery in Manila. It used to be just a dream of our Muslim brothers and sisters in the city where many of them according to my experience for a long time here at the city hall that our relatives have difficulty when they lay down their deceased relatives. Now established, we offer it to you),” Domagoso said.

In June 2021, Domagoso inaugurated the Manila City government’s first Islamic Cemetery and Cultural Hall inside the Manila South Cemetery. Muslims have long been struggling in burying their dead due to the absence of proper Muslim burial grounds in Metro Manila.

Different celebration

Presidential Peace Adviser and National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way the world commemorates events.

“As you bow in sujood (low bowing in prayer), may you also include in your prayers the realization of our collective aspiration as Filipinos, that we finally heal and recover from this health crisis, and become a nation that is bound by peace, reconciliation, and unity,” Galvez said in a statement. “We admire members of the Muslim faith for spending a whole month fasting, praying together, giving alms and doing other charity work, and reflecting on a deeper spiritual level.”

Eid al-Fitr, one of the two most important Islamic celebrations, is observed by the Muslim community three days after the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The holiday is determined by the use of the lunar-based Islamic calendar through the sighting of the crescent moon in the Islamic month of Shawwal.

It was established as a regular holiday — May 3 this year — by virtue of Republic Act 9177 to honor the country’s Islamic heritage.

Source: Philippines News Agency