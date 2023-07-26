Egay slightly weakens but enhances ‘habagat’

Typhoon Egay slightly weakened but enhanced the southwest monsoon or habagat that may bring significant amount of rains in the next three days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Wednesday. In its 8 p.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Egay is 95 kilometers west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan province, moving northwestward at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph. 'Egay is forecast to weaken throughout the forecast period, although the rate of weakening will not be rapid due to slightly favorable environment offsetting the impact of land interaction with the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon and Taiwan,' PAGASA said. PAGASA said there is a high risk of storm surge which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and portions of Isabela and Ilocos Sur. It said forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. 'Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,' the weather bureau said. Signal No. 3 is still hoisted over the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte, particularly Bangui, Pagudpud, Burgos and Pasuquin. Areas under Signal No. 2 are Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Kalinga, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, northern and central portion of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Suyo, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Tagudin, Cervantes), western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Sagada, Bontoc, Sadanga, Tadian, Sabangan, Bauko) and Batanes. Under Signal No. 1 include the areas of Isabela, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Zambales, Pangasinan, Benguet, La Union, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Ilocos Sur, Quirino, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, northern portion of Bataan (Morong, Samal, Orani, Hermosa, Dinalupihan) and the northern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Paombong, City of Malolos, Plaridel, Guiguinto, Pandi, Bustos, Angat, Calumpit, Pulilan, Baliuag, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel). The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning.

Source: Philippines News Agency