Egay grounds 36 domestic flights

Thirty-six domestic flights have been canceled so far due to inclement weather and in anticipation of the effects of Super Typhoon Egay. The Manila International Airport Authority has so far reported 20 canceled flights on Tuesday: * PAL Express (2P) 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila * AirSWIFT (T6) 112/121 Manila-El Nido-Manila * T6 114 Manila-El Nido *T6 126/127 Manila-El Nido-Manila *T6 122 Manila-El Nido *T6 142/143 Manila-El Nido-Manila *T6 149 El Nido-Manila *T6 153 El Nido-Manila *T6 710/711 Manila-Romblon-Manila *T6 542/543 Manila-Coron-Manila *T6 146/147 Manila-El Nido-Manila * Sunlight Air 2R 637/634 Manila-Busuanga-Manila Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Monday night announced the cancellation of the following flights scheduled on July 25: * 5J 196/197: Manila-Cauayan-Manila * DG 6177/6178: Manila-Masbate-Manila * DG 6113/6114: Manila-Naga-Manila * DG 6117/6118: Manila-Naga-Manila * DG 6031/6032: Manila-San Jose-Manila * 5J 504/505: Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila * 5J 506/507: Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila * 5J 821/822: Manila-Virac-Manila CEB said affected passengers may rebook their flights for free up to 30 days from the original schedule. They could also opt to refund or store the value in a virtual CEB wallet. Egay packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph, and was last tracked 270 km. east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. Tropical cyclone wind signals have been hoisted over parts of Luzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency