Efforts To Assist Palestinians In Line With Malaysia’s Status As Global Humanitarian Champion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia’s decision to bring 127 injured Palestinians and their families to the country for medical treatment is not only in line with its long-standing policy on Palestine but also further cements the country’s status as the global humanitarian champion.

Associate Researcher at the Asian Institute of International Affairs and Diplomacy (AIIAD), School of International Studies, Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) Prof Dr Norafidah Ismail said for decades Malaysia has been playing host to thousands of refugees driven out from their home country by armed strife.

According to her, Malaysia temporarily hosted refugees before repatriating them to their home countries once peace had been restored in their home country, or resettling them to third countries with the assistance of international agencies.

“However, the situation for Palestinian refugees (brought to Malaysia) is uniquely complicated due to the ongoing instability in the Gaza Strip. The return of Palestinians to their homeland will depend

significantly on the situation in Gaza.

“While a (permanent) ceasefire may eventually be reached, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip is projected to take over 15 years and the region remains largely uninhabitable, due to the extensive destruction caused by the Zionist genocidal war,” she told Bernama when contacted recently.

Given the current development in Gaza where ongoing efforts by various parties to reach a permanent ceasefire had yet to bear any success, she anticipated that Malaysia will likely permit Palestinians to remain in the country for an extended period of time.

She emphasised that these Palestinian refugees have endured unimaginable trauma and suffering due to atrocities committed by the Israeli regime and that Malaysia, as a responsible nation, has a moral and legal obligation to assist innocent civilians in conflict areas.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at the 2024 UMNO General Assembly yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said injured Palestinians currently receivin

g treatment in Malaysia will only be repatriated once the situation in their home country improves, or a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon by all parties.

He said that it would be inappropriate to send the Palestinians home before a ceasefire is established.

‘At least when a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon by all parties; only then we will plan how to send them home. They want to return to their homeland, and they do not wish to stay here permanently.

‘So, for those concerned that they might stay here permanently, there’s no need to worry. I don’t believe that’s their wish — they want to return to their homeland,’ said Mohamad, who is also UMNO deputy president.

On Aug 16, two RMAF Airbus A400M aircraft, carrying 41 injured Palestinians and 86 family members, landed safely at the Subang Air Base in Selangor at around 2 pm, after taking off from Al Maza Air Force Base in Cairo, Egypt, on Aug 15 evening.

All the injured Palestinians are being treated at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Kuala

Lumpur, while the uninjured relatives are housed in a transit location provided by the Ministry of Defence.

On Aug 21, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin reportedly said that there would be no second mission to bring more Palestinians to Malaysia.

A coalition of civil society organisations, led by Greenpeace Malaysia said in a statement that the number of refugees brought to Malaysia is small compared to those still suffering in Gaza.

“There is a moral imperative that we must act with compassion towards our fellow human beings who suffer due to no fault of their own and who are in our country. This transcends all our differences because it recognises the right of every human being to live in dignity and free of fear,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM) chairman Bader Syam shared a message of profound gratitude from the Palestinian people who have suffered immensely but remain resilient.

“On behalf of the Palestinian people, we thank the

Malaysian government and public who have spared no effort to support the Palestinian cause and Palestinian people who have been subjected to the ongoing Zionist genocide for more than 10 months now,’ he said.

“This noble act is typical of Malaysia, which has been a supporter of issues of the Islamic world as well as humanitarian issues and has not hesitated to support the oppressed and provide them with the necessary assistance to establish justice.”

Bader Syam emphasised that the purpose of bringing Palestinians to Malaysia is purely for medical treatment and not for any other purpose such as permanent residence.

“Rather, we are people clinging to our land and striving and fighting to return and liberate Palestine from the Zionist occupation,’ he clarified.

However, even as they expressed their commitment to returning, the reality remains stark with Gaza’s health system in shambles, its hospitals destroyed and resources depleted.

