Easterlies to bring scattered rains over eastern part of PH

MANILA: The easterlies will bring scattered rains over the eastern sections of the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte. Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, PAGASA said. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be felt over extreme Northern Luzon, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds, and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 26°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 32C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 27°C to 32°C; Pue rto Princesa City, 26°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 35°C. Source: Philippines News Agency