DTI turns over P2.2-M SSF project to Bulacan university

The Department of Trade and Industry-Central Luzon (DTI-3) has turned over a shared service facility (SSF) to Bulacan State University (BulSU). This after the BulSU has proven that it can sustainably govern and manage the SSF facility on food processing and food testing to assist more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their need for research and laboratory analysis. DTI Regional Director Brigida Pili said on Thursday that the SSF facility, which was formally turned over on Wednesday, is a support initiative of their agency to increase the application of processing technology with appropriate equipment. Worth over PHP2.2 million, the SSF equipment includes a vacuum sealer, oven, foot sealer, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and fat extraction system. Pili said the DTI has been putting up SSF projects, particularly in academic institutions, as the academe plays a big role in making development efforts sustainable. 'The SSF is an initiative being implemented through cooperators who can house the machinery and equipment and make these accessible to MSMEs,' she said in an interview. The project, which was launched in 2016, is the 218th SSF donated by the DTI to qualified cooperators in Central Luzon. DTI Assistant Regional Director Edna Dizon, meanwhile, is hoping to see more gains through the SSF facility as a service to MSMEs not only in Bulacan but also in the entire region. Dizon also encouraged BulSU to create more activities to highlight the products to be adopted by MSMEs. BuLSU president Cecilia Navasero-Gascon, for her part, thanked the DTI for the donation of the SSF equipment to the institution as she vowed to maximize the use of the facility to the fullest

Source: Philippines News Agency