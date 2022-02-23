﻿DTI lifts price freeze on basic necessities in Caraga

The Department of Trade and Industry-Caraga (DTI-13) lifted the price freeze for basic necessities on Sunday, February 20, or 60 days after the region was placed under a state of calamity in December last year due to the devastation of Typhoon Odette.

With the lifting of the price freeze, DTI-13 has told manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and consumers that basic necessities in the region will be sold at their suggested retail prices (SRPs) based on the Jan. 27, 2022 list.

Mike Ariel Plaza, the Regional Information Officer of DTI-13 told Philippine News Agency on Monday that even though the price freeze on basic necessities was lifted, the agency will continue the intensified regular monitoring of prices and random enforcement activities in the region to determine the compliance of establishments.

“During our monitoring when the price freeze was implemented, there were no recorded violations on the basic necessities under the jurisdiction of the DTI, and I think it is the same with all the other basic necessities because our local government units have their own local price coordinating councils, with the DTI as part of these councils,” Plaza said.

He also pointed out that strengthening consumer rights advocacy is important as it will help consumers know their rights and can identify violations committed by the establishments themselves.

“The SRP list for the said products can be viewed at e-Presyo website for the information and guidance of retailers, distributors, and consumers,” Plaza said.

The price freeze in Caraga Region was imposed following the declaration of the state of calamity on December 22 last year through the issuance of Proclamation No. 1267 signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Aside from Caraga, other regions such as Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao were also placed under the state of calamity due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

The price freeze lasted 60 days, which began on December 21 and ended on February 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency