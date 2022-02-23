﻿DTI confident PH to keep EU GSP+ privileges

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez is confident that the country will sustain the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) privileges granted by the European Union (EU).

This is amid new threats from the EU Parliament to temporarily withdraw trade perks for the Philippines due to alleged human rights abuses and lack of press freedom.

“While it is not new, their allegations on human rights and lack of press freedom are fake news, and those only give false impressions on the real situation in the Philippines,” Lopez said in a Viber message.

He said the Philippine government has continued to update the EU Commission on the situation in the country.

On the part of DTI, it has facilitated regular GSP+ monitoring missions, with a forthcoming mission by the end of the month.

“This process is more systematic and organized in obtaining accurate information regarding the real situation in the country. They get to visit as well the projects and the marginalized sectors that get to benefit from the EU GSP+ and other stakeholders,” the DTI chief added.

Lopez said the Philippine government has also ensured that “there is compliance to the rules and protocols of engagement and prosecution procedures to those who violated”.

“It is unfortunate that the politicians of a huge economic block are the one destroying the image of (a) small democratic country of peace-loving Filipinos, and it is like bullying a small country. They should ask the Filipinos in their companies or communities. They should also ask the EU citizens, the EU business chambers in the country. The 72 percent of (the) population who gave a high approval rating for Philippine President Duterte cannot be wrong,” he said.

Under the EU GSP+, more than 6,000 Philippine exports to EU member states enter duty-free.

In 2021, around 25 percent of Philippine exports to the EU or an estimate of EUR2 billion (approximately PHP116.7 billion) exports benefited under the trade perks

