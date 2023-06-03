DSWD, service providers sign MOA to ensure benefits under AICS

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday signed a formal agreement with different service providers to help individuals in crisis situations with their medical, hospital and funeral bills. Secretary Rex Gatchalian strengthened the DSWD's partnership with 25 hospitals, medical centers and funeral homes during a ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) held at the agency's central office in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, according to a news release. Under the MOA, the DSWD and its partners will work together in providing services to the beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program. 'AICS is becoming a by-word, but AICS won't be as helpful if it weren't for all of you. Thank you for all the services you provide to our clients here in DSWD,' Gatchalian told their partners. Under the MOA, the service providers commit to recognize the duly approved and authenticated guarantee letters (GLs) from the DSWD to cover the cost of hospitalizations, medicines, assistive devices, as well as burial and funeral expenses, requested by the AICS clients. The DSWD ensured that it has funds available for the services that will be granted or rendered by the service providers to the AICS beneficiaries. DSWD Operations Group Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez said the agency provided financial assistance amounting to more than PHP651 million in the form of GLs in 2022. The MOA also gives assurance that all individuals or families in crisis situations, whether private or service patients, will be provided with all services covered by the amount and other procedures stated in the GLs issued by the DSWD. 'Sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng guarantee letter, tatanggapin ninyo at aasikasuhin ninyo ang aming mga constituent, lalong lalo na ang mga galing sa mahirap na pamilya (Through the guarantee letter, you will accept and take care of our constituents, especially those from poor and marginalized families),' said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who also attended the MOA signing. Medical service providers covered by the MOA are Globo Asiatico Enterprises Inc., Chinese General Hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Far Eastern University - Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Medical Center, Total Ortho Medical Supplies Solution Inc., Ossium Medical Supplies Solution Inc., Mediclive Surgical Instruments Inc., DBK Medical Supplies Ltd. Co, SGG Orthocare and Medical Enterprise, and Camarin Doctors Hospital. Representatives from MJ Funeral Homes, Nieto Funeral Homes, Quezon City General Hospital, Providence Hospital, Interpharma Solutions Philippines Inc., BVL Funeral Homes, Al Buenavista Enterprises Inc., Victoriano Luna Medical Center, Metro North Medical Center Hospital, Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, Ace Medical Center-Pateros, Diliman Doctors Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital, Nugen Hearing Devices Inc., Partners Choice Inc., and 1Life Inc. also sent representatives to the MOA signing. (Zaldy De Layola

Source: Philippines News Agency