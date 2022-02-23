﻿DSWD seeks exemption from poll spending ban

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will file anew a request for exemption from the election spending ban to continue its mandate.

The spending exemption, if not granted, will affect DSWD’s distribution of aid and procurement projects, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said.

“Just like in the previous election, the agency will file a request for exemption so we can still proceed with the relief distribution and other important programs being implemented,” Dumlao said during the Laging Handa press briefing on Monday.

Earlier, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda raised the concern for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to exempt all aid transactions of the DSWD from Resolution No. 10747, which prohibits the release, disbursement, and expenditure of public funds from March 25 to May 8.

The resolution states that in case of calamities, all releases normally coursed through DSWD shall be turned over to the Philippine Red Cross, subject to Commission on Audit guidelines.

Salceda said the prohibition has an exemption clause that could allow the disbursement of funds under social amelioration programs, such as the Aid for Individuals in Crisis Situations and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, go unimpeded “as the Commission may authorize after due notice and hearing”.

He stressed the need to ensure that the emergency financial assistance programs of the DSWD will continue to be distributed to “the neediest individuals and families”, adding that the country cannot afford a slowdown in emergency and crisis aid.

Dumlao hopes the Comelec will grant their request so the assistance for its program beneficiaries will continue, especially for those hit by Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

She said they are coordinating with the recovery cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to help victims rebuild their homes.

“DSWD programs that will help them start livelihood activities and help them achieve full recovery from the typhoon are ongoing,” Dumlao added.

