DSWD readies 46K food packs as LPA threatens Bicol

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development regional office in Bicol (DSWD-5) has prepared 45,974 family food packs (FFPs) as part of the preparations for the possible effects of the low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In an interview on Friday, Marygizelle Mesa, DSWD-5 information officer, said FFPs were already prepositioned and ready for distribution upon request for augmentation by local government units (LGUs).

“DSWD-Bicol is already monitoring the LPA, we are ready with our team,” Mesa said.

She said the agency has put on standby the almost 46,000 FFPs in different warehouses and another PHP11.1 million worth of stockpile for repacking in anticipation of augmentation.

She said the stockpile that is good for 20,000 families is composed of 37,350 kilograms of rice; 172,188 corned beef cans; 93,166 cans of sardines; 1477,332 cans of tuna; 282,610 sachets of 3-in-1 coffee; and 74,725 cans of cereal drink.

On top of these, a PHP5-million standby fund is ready for additional purchase of food packs or any kits as needed.

Each family food pack can provide food on the table for two days for a family of five members.

The agency has likewise prepared PHP38,952,451 worth of non-food items including at least 338 sets of family tents, 3,817 boxes of sleeping kits, 2,792 boxes of family kits, 4,838 sets of hygiene kits, and 3,732 kitchen kits.

At least 16,688 “malong” (tube skirts), 1,140 laminated sacks, and 16,330 blankets were readied as well, Mesa noted.

She said DSWD-Bicol chief Norman Laurio ordered provincial offices to coordinate with different LGUs in their respective areas with regard to the release of the readied food and items.

“As for our manpower, we have a quick response team (QRT) ready 24 hours if the case is needed,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency