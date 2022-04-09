﻿DSWD prepares for full devolution of services to LGUs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is in the thick of preparations for the full transfer of responsibilities to local government units (LGUs) in compliance with Executive Order (EO) 138.

Signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in June 2021, the EO went into effect this year in line with the implementation of the 2018 Mandanas-Garcia Supreme Court Ruling, granting LGUs a nearly 40 percent boost in their portion of the national government’s annual tax collections.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang DSWD ay isinasaayos na iyong ating mga plano para sa pagpapasa o pag-devolve o paglipat ng kapangyarihan ng pagpapatupad ng mga social welfare service sa mga lokal na pamahalaan sa ilalim nga ng (Currently, the DSWD has come up with the plan for the passing or devolving or transfer of power of fulfilling social welfare services to local government units under) Executive Order 138 o iyong (or the) Full Devolution of Certain Functions of the Executive Branch to Local Governments po,” DSWD Director Irene Dumlao said during Friday’s “Laging Handa” public briefing.

Dumlao said the functions to be fully devolved to the LGUs are such programs as Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS), Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), Comprehensive Program for Street Children, Assistance to Persons with Disabilities, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), and two more welfare services.

Moreover, the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens and Implementation of the Centenarians Act is in transition to the National Commission on Senior Citizens.

The eight programs were initially devolved to the LGUs under Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

Under the DSWD Devolution Transition Plan, these functions will be gradually devolved over the next three years or until 2024.

In preparation for the full implementation of EO 138, the DSWD provides technical assistance and resource augmentation to LGUs to help them improve their abilities in providing social protection and welfare services.

