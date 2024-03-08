DSWD pays tribute to women volunteers

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) lauded the contribution of over 1.5 million women volunteers in its community-driven development programs. 'Malaki ang tiwala ng DSWD sa lakas ng mga kababaihan. Ang kanilang lakas ang nagsisilbing gabay patungo sa isang mapagpalaya, mapagkalinga at progresibong lipunan (The DSWD has great confidence in the strength of women. Their strength serves as a guide toward a liberating, caring and progressive society),' DSWD spokesperson Romel Lopez said Friday as the world commemorates International Women's Day. Lopez cited women's participation in developing the programs of the agency such as the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS). Sixty-three percent of KALAHI-CIDSS volunteers are women, according to Lopez, who is also the Assistant Secretary for Stratetegic Communications. As of February, the KALAHI-CIDSS has more than 1.5 million women volunteers, including the elderly, across all program modalities. Mennie Bongcay, 72, of Barangay New Poblacion, Cabusao, Camarines Sur, said her age was never a hindrance in doing volunteerism. Despite her age, she actively participates in DSWD community projects. 'Para makatulong at matuto pa din sa iba't-ibang aspeto ng paggawa ng proyekto ng barangay kahit na nasa ganitong edad na ako, na (To help and to learn the different aspects of conducting a project in our barangay even though I'm at this age), 72 years old,' Bongcay said. Her eagerness to help the community inspired her to take on the role of Project Implementation Team head. She said the program does not discriminate. 'Even if you have no education or you didn't finish school, even if you are jobless and no matter what your age and sexual orientation are, you can be accepted as a volunteer in the program. What's important is the participation and dedication,' she said in Filipino. Currently, she is actively engaged in another sub-project -- construction of a daycare center in their community. Lopez said the participation of women volunteers like Bongcay is the reason why many of their projects progressed. 'DSWD is very grateful to our women volunteers. Rest assured that we will continue to improve our programs and services to strengthen and give you more opportunities to help your communities to grow,' Lopez guaranteed. KALAHI-CIDSS is a poverty alleviation program aimed at empowering poor communities to improve their lives. The program focuses on enhancing local governance, promoting social inclusion, and fostering sustainable development through active community participation. Source: Philippines News Agency