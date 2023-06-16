DSWD opens AICS satellite office in Pasig City

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday opened its satellite office to cater to the agency's clients residing in eastern Metro Manila, who are applying for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. The new satellite office, which is located on the 2nd Floor of Lianas Supermarket along Caruncho Avenue, Barangay Palatiw beside the Pasig Mega Market in Pasig City, was inaugurated by Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez and Assistant Secretary Uly Aguilar of the DSWD. They were joined by local officials of Pasig City and representatives of Lianas Supermarket. This satellite office brings closer the AICS services to clients residing in the cities of Pasig, Marikina, Taguig and the municipality of Pateros. On behalf of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Romualdez thanked the local government of Pasig City and the management of Lianas Supermarket for their support in setting up the satellite office. 'Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng tumulong upang maisakatuparan ang vision na ito ng ating Sec. Rex Gatchalian na mailapit ang serbisyo ng AICS sa publiko. Mula noong siya ay naupo bilang kalihim ay ito na po ang kanyang naging layunin (Thank you to all those who helped realize this vision of Sec. Rex Gatchalian to bring the services of AICS closer to the public. Upon his assumption to office as Secretary of the DSWD, this has been his goal)," Romualdez said. In April and May, the DSWD opened satellite offices covering the northern and southern parts of Metro Manila. 'First to be opened [in April] was the CAMANAVA Satellite Office at the Victory Trade Plaza in Monumento serving clients coming from the northern Metro Manila cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela,' Romualdez said. The Baclaran Satellite Office located at the Victory Food Market beside Baclaran Church, which was opened in April, caters to the residents of the southern Metro Manila cities of Pasay, Parañaque, Muntinlupa and Las Piñas. Another satellite office was set up in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan to serve clients from the city and other nearby areas of the province. The DSWD, under the leadership of Secretary Gatchalian, will continue to find ways to make social services more accessible to the poor and vulnerable, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to make his administration more responsive to the people.

Source: Philippines News Agency