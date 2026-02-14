DSWD Issues Warning Against Use of Fake Documents for Aid Applications

Manila: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reiterated its warning against individuals who submit fake documents to acquire assistance from its programs and services, including the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

According to Philippines News Agency, the warning was emphasized by DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao in a statement. Dumlao urged the public not to use fake IDs or any falsified documents to apply for assistance from the DSWD or any government agency, highlighting that such actions are prohibited and punishable under the Revised Penal Code.

The reminder came following an incident on February 11, where a DSWD-National Capital Region (NCR) social worker intercepted a male client attempting to obtain medical assistance under the AICS program. The client admitted during the interview that the person with disability (PWD) ID card he presented was fake, leading to an immediate report to the Barbosa Police Station for documentation.

Dumlao warned that individuals exploiting government aid through fraudulent means would face criminal charges. She emphasized that government programs are designed for those genuinely in need and using fake documents undermines legitimate clients seeking assistance.

The DSWD also called on the public to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies to help preserve the integrity of the department's programs.