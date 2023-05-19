DSWD-12 pays 13K cash-for-work beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Soccsksargen Region (DSWD-12) has distributed cash-for-work payments to 13,302 beneficiaries. The beneficiaries were from the towns of Magpet and Midsayap in North Cotabato province, and Banga in South Cotabato. The distribution was carried out under the agency's Kapit Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI CIDSS) program, John Kevin Camariñas, the program's deputy regional manager, said in a statement on Friday. In Magpet town, at least 5,403 beneficiaries in 32 villages received PHP3,680 each on Thursday in payment for the 10-day community service in their villages. 'The services they rendered include road cleaning, clearing of drainage canals, and gardening,' Camariñas said. 'We hope the spirit of bayanihan (cooperation) was developed among the beneficiaries.' In Midsayap, North Cotabato, about 200 beneficiaries from Barangay Kiwanan got PHP5,376 for 16 days of community services and another 100 from Barangay Upper Bulanan, received PHP3,680 for 10-day services, also on Thursday. In Banga, South Cotabato, 7,599 beneficiaries in 22 villages also received their payments. 'The amount may be small, but it will help a lot for our countrymen, especially for medicine and other basic needs,' said Daryl Doctolero, KALAHI CIDSS area coordinator for Banga. Camariñas said more payouts are scheduled in the coming days.

Source: Philippines News Agency