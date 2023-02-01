Drug pusher yields P1.7-M shabu in Lanao Sur drug bust

COTABATO CITY: Law enforcement authorities in Lanao del Sur arrested a big-time drug peddler and seized from him PHP1.7 million worth of suspected shabu, an official said Wednesday.

Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police provincial director, identified the arrested suspect as Samsodin Gundarangin Diarolah, 35, of Barangay Pagalamatan, Balabagan town.

“Diarolah was arrested at 1 p.m. on Tuesday during an anti-drug operation along the section of the highway in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur,” Daculan said in his report to Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The operation, conducted with the help of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-BARMM, also led to the recovery of a motorcycle and mobile phones used by the suspect in drug dealings.

Diarolah is now detained at Kapatagan Municipal Police Station while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against him

Source: Philippines News Agency