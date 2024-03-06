‘Drug den’ dismantled, 3 nabbed in Negros Oriental town

DUMAGUETE: Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Negros Oriental have arrested three persons and dismantled an alleged drug den during an operation in Sibulan town north of this capital Tuesday night. PDEA agents conducted a buy-bust operation around 8:31 p.m. Tuesday at Sitio Campaclan, Barangay Poblacion in Sibulan, which resulted in the discovery and subsequent dismantling of the alleged drug den, a PDEA-7 report said Wednesday. Apprehended were Rubennie N. Furton, 33, an auto electric technician, subject of the operation and who reportedly maintained the drug den; and his two 'visitors', Michael Frank V. Renacia, 33, and Rey D. Velez, 46. Operatives seized 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 10 grams with an estimated street value of PHP68,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and other drug paraphernalia. Cases for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the suspects. Source: Philippines News Agency