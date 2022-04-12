﻿DPWH completes 2 more flood control projects in Nueva Ecija

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two more flood control projects in Nueva Ecija in time for the rainy season.

DPWH-Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineer Elpidio Trinidad said on Tuesday the two projects in the towns of San Leonardo and Peñaranda were funded under the 2022 General Appropriations Act, costing PHP95.96 million.

Trinidad cited the importance of constructing structural flood mitigation measures, especially in the province’s high-flood risk areas.

He said the timely completion of flood mitigation structures will give the residents living along with the river protection against possible flooding.

“These structures were built along the Peñaranda River which flows down the upper Pampanga River, and we are aware that these river systems greatly contribute to severe flooding in those areas, the reason why we continue to help the communities along the river become more resilient to future floods,” he said in a statement.

Last year, the DPWH completed the construction of five major river control projects along Nueva Ecija’s principal rivers amounting to PHP243 million.

These were the three flood control structures with a total length of 820.80 linear meters in Barangay. Sto. Tomas South in Jaen and Barangay Calaba in San Isidro town; a 452.40 linear-meter structure in Barangay Callos, Peñaranda; and two riverbank protection structures with a total length of 1,437.00 linear meters constructed along Coronel River in the town of Gabaldon.

