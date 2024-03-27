DPWH: 3 Cordillera roads have limited access to motorists



MANILA: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday advised motorists traveling to the northern portion of the country for the Holy Week long weekend to take alternate routes as three roads in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) have limited access to vehicles.

In a travel advisory, the DPWH said these include the Kennon Road, the Manuel S. Agyao Boulevard (Eleb Bridge) and the Tabul-Banaue via Tanudin-Barlig Road.

It said the Manuel S. Agyao Boulevard (Eleb Bridge) is limited to light vehicles only due to damaged bridge decks while the Tabul-Banaue via Tanudin-Barlig Road is also limited to light vehicles only.

Motorists traversing the Manuel S. Agyao Boulevard may take the Rizal National Road and Nambaran-Isabela Road as an alternate route, while those plying the Tabul-Banaue via Tanudin-Barlig Road may take the Calaccad-Panggol-Gombowy Provincial Road.

Meanwhile, Kennon Road (Camp 6) is closed due to ongoing road works.

Motorists can take a detour via a diversion road along

Bued River, but this is not accessible to sedan-type vehicles.

Alternate routes are Marcos Highway and Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union Boundary Road.

Kennon Road is one of the three roads leading to Baguio City, which is one of the favorite destinations of travelers during summer and Holy Week.

Source: Philippines News Agency