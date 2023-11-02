Doug Balut joins Meltwater as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a leading global provider of social, media and consumer intelligence, today announces the appointment of Doug Balut as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships.

In this pivotal role, Doug will spearhead the development of a dynamic partner ecosystem, build a robust channel sales organization, and drive go-to-market strategies, all aimed at propelling Meltwater’s growth, creating more value for customers and solidifying its position as an enterprise-grade suite of solutions.

Balut brings more than 25 years of experience and an impressive track record in the technology industry to Meltwater, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at Sprinklr. In his role at Sprinklr, he played a central role in establishing a partner organization and a successful methodology for growth, culminating in Sprinklr’s IPO in 2021. Additionally, Balut is a three-time recipient of CRN Channel Chiefs Award in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Prior to his tenure at Sprinklr, Balut held a number of sales leadership positions in both direct and indirect partner sales at Cisco, leading teams across the globe and partnering with organizations including SAP, Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Intel, and more.

At Meltwater, Balut will be integral to the company’s growth and commitment to customers, focusing on establishing a mutually beneficial partner program, fostering strategic relationships that put Meltwater customers at the core of success, leveraging social channel partnerships and ensuring that clients reap the full benefits of Meltwater’s offerings.

Balut expressed his enthusiasm for joining Meltwater, saying, “I am really excited to join Meltwater and to build out a new partner ecosystem to support Meltwater’s growth and Enterprise transformation plans. The timing is right to focus on large account growth across the globe, as the next evolution in Meltwater’s exciting history. Partnerships are a catalyst for this growth, and I am ready to build an organization and network of influential partners to help achieve those goals.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Doug Balut to the Meltwater team as our new SVP of Alliances & Partnerships. Doug brings over 25 years of experience in building and leading strategic alliances, channel sales, and business development in the SaaS industry. He has a proven track record of driving revenue growth, expanding market reach, and creating value for customers and partners. Doug will play a key role in strengthening our partner ecosystem and accelerating our global expansion. I look forward to working with him to deliver the best media, social and consumer intelligence solutions to our clients,” said John Box, CEO of Meltwater.

