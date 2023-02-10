DOT eyes ‘Yolanda’ memorial museum, learning center

TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Tourism is looking at the possibility of building “Yolanda” memorial museum and learning center in Leyte province to tell the story of the country’s strongest typhoon and how survivors recovered.

DOT Eastern Visayas regional director Karina Rosa Tiopes said they have been meeting with tourism stakeholders and local government officials to draft a detailed plan to build the structure.

“Most of the tourists we have engaged with came because they want to see what has happened to us after 10 years. They want to see the progress and how we are as a people. It may be a negative event, but people look at us,” Tiopes told the Philippine News Agency on Friday.

The museum will house photographs and remnants of damage caused by the deadly typhoon.

The official recalled that the project had been proposed in the past. However, it did not materialize because it lacked documentary requirements.

"If the project is revived, we will look for a proponent local government. Aside from Tacloban City, Leyte province is also interested," Tiopes said.

She said they will assure that the project will be included in the priority tourism infrastructure projects for implementation within the term of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), said to be the strongest typhoon in recent history, struck the central Philippines on Nov. 8, 2013, and damaged 175 cities and municipalities in 14 provinces in six regions.

The disaster killed more than 6,000 people. In this city alone, the official count was over 2,200.

The total cost of damage and losses in Yolanda-affected areas reached PHP101.79 billion, of which PHP48.79 billion was in Eastern Visayas.

