﻿DOST to hire research fellows to boost R&D capacity in Ilocos

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) announced Friday the opening of new positions to boost its research and development (R&D) programs and projects in the Ilocos Region.

DOST Ilocos regional director Armando Ganal said in an interview that 36 science and technology fellow positions are available for immediate hiring.

“They will be will be assigned in the different R&D institutes and councils of the department,” he said, adding that successful applicants will participate in the conceptualization, policy and funding development, monitoring, and evaluation of various R&D programs and projects.

With a salary ranging from PHP94,146 to PHP120,946 per month, the hiring of experts and innovators in the field of science and research aims to provide the human resource pool of the DOST and provide a lasting impact on communities.

The available positions are S&T Fellows I and II (MS graduates) and S&T Fellows III (Ph.D. graduates).

Interested applicants may send their application on or before April 12, 2022, at dostfellows@gmail.com.

The S&T fellows program was launched in November last year to showcase the department’s new technologies and programs that are seen to bring change in the coming years.

Source: Philippines News Agency