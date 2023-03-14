DOLE: Private firms have until May 31 to submit 2022 wage report

Private sector establishments have until May 31 to file their Annual Establishment Report on Wages for the year 2022, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Tuesday.

In Labor Advisory No. 4-2023 signed by Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, the agency reminded private companies to submit their wage reports online.

"All private establishments are required to register, log-in, and submit their reports as of 31 December 2022 to the Annual Establishment Report on Wages (AERW) online portal https://annualwagereport.nwpc.dole.gov.ph," it said.

"The online portal shall remain open until May 31, 2023 to accommodate report submissions," it added.

The report is required under the Wage Rationalization Act, where companies have to submit the verified itemized listing of their workforce.

They must also specify the names of the rank-and-file employees, including learners, apprentices, and workers with disabilities, who were hired under the terms prescribed in the employment contracts.

The report has to include the corresponding salaries and wages of workers.

The advisory was issued amid calls from labors groups for wage hike due to the country's soaring inflation

Source: Philippines News Agency