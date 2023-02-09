DOLE grants livelihood aid to transport workers in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY: At least 19 displaced transport workers affected by the impact of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) in Sorsogon received livelihood assistance under the EnTSUPERnuer Program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) early this week.

In a report on Thursday, DOLE 5 (Bicol) spokesperson Johan Vi Gasga said the livelihood starter kits awarded to selected and eligible beneficiaries are for food vending, welding, fishing, vulcanizing, carpentry, car washing, auto/motor repair services, and small transport service.

"As displaced individuals in the transport industry, these skills turned into livelihood ventures will be able to augment family income and uplift their present economic situation," she said in a statement.

Gasga said included in the livelihood packages are the equipment, tools, jigs, and personal protective equipment that would enable their livelihood to be feasible and sustainable.

"To nurture the livelihood assistance and to complete its social preparation, the beneficiaries also underwent orientation and lectures on productivity, simple business management, basic occupational safety and health, simple bookkeeping, and financial literacy to aid them in the proper management of their livelihood projects. Every beneficiary will also be enrolled in Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) microinsurance," she said.

The EnTSUPERneur Program helps workers in the transport sector who are affected by the reform in the public land transport industry.

It is jointly implemented by the DOTr and the DOLE through Joint Memorandum Circular 001 series of 2022 to provide alternative sources of income for public transport drivers and operators affected by the PUV modernization program.

Meanwhile, Gasga also said that through their Albay Provincial Field Office, about 2,453 worker beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program received their salaries in cash during a payout in Pioduran and Polangui towns early this week.

"From Pioduran, 418 worker beneficiaries of TUPAD received their salaries in cash worth PHP1.5 million on Monday from 16 barangays while from Polangui, 2,035 worker beneficiaries received their salaries worth PHP11 million from 44 barangays," she said.

Gasga said each of the beneficiaries from Pioduran received a salary of PHP3,650 and was also provided with personal protective equipment, GSIS insurance, and other supplies.

On the other hand, each beneficiary worker from Polangui received PHP5,110 in wages based on the minimum wage rate in the region in exchange for 14 days of work.

Source: Philippines News Agency