DOLE-13 distributes P15.6-M TUPAD aid on Independence Day

The Department of Labor and Employment in the Caraga Region (DOLE-13) handed over PHP15.6 million worth of payments to 3,948 beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program coinciding with the celebration of the 125th Independence Day on Monday. In Esperanza, Agusan del Sur, 163 TUPAD beneficiaries received total payments worth PHP855,750 while 1,765 beneficiaries in Barangay Luna, Surigao City, collected PHP8.9 million. In Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, some 1,326 beneficiaries were paid PHP4,641,000 after their 15-day work under the program, while in the province of Dinagat Islands, 362 parents of profiled child laborers and 332 regular beneficiaries received TUPAD payments in the amount of PHP1,267,000. Livelihood assistance Meanwhile, the DOLE-13 provincial offices also released Monday PHP8,057,441 worth of livelihood projects to 382 beneficiaries. In Esperanza, Agusan del Sur, some 221 recipients were given PHP4,001,461 livelihood assistance while 20 beneficiaries from Barangay Luna, Surigao City were also aided with PHP595,240 worth of living support. In Tandag City, at least 50 beneficiaries received PHP1,467,143 livelihood aid while 91 parents of profiled child laborers in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, were also provided with PHP1,993,597. 'I am thankful to the different line agencies of the government and local government units in the region for their support for this year's Independence Day activities especially in the TUPAD payouts, livelihood assistance, and the jobs fair,' DOLE-13 Director Joffrey Suyao said. Suyao led the opening of a 125th Araw ng Kalayaan Job Fair at the SM mall here which was participated by 59 employers with 3,950 jobs offered to jobseekers.

Source: Philippines News Agency